The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has prepared more than 30,000 containers of blessed Zamzam water, distributed throughout the Grand Mosque, its courtyards and external facilities, which are filled five times a day, in addition to providing more than 300 mobile bags for distributing Zamzam packages. The Presidency, through the Agency for Services, Field Affairs and the Achievement of Environmental Protection, manages Zamzam water services with more than 1030 workers, and employees of the Zamzam laboratory make daily rounds to examine the distribution sites of Zamzam water with a total of more than 30 samples per day, through a 24-hour work system. .
Today, Monday, the Director of the Zamzam Watering Department at the Grand Mosque, Abdul Rahman Al-Zahrani, was quoted by the Saudi Press Agency, “SPA,” as saying, “The wallets, mobile bags, and trolleys are washed and sterilized periodically in record time and through labor that meets all health standards, and through water-saving pumps and cleaning them with detergents.” Eco-friendly then rinsed, dried and ready to use.
He said that the folders and bags are then distributed throughout the Grand Mosque, with coordinates that are chosen according to standards that take into account the density of arrivals through the entrances and exits of the Grand Mosque and the places of chapels and walks, in order to ensure that the blessed water reaches the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God.
Al-Zahrani explained that the administration seeks, within its development programs for the field services system, to support Zamzam wallets with digital means that contribute to facilitating the guests of Rahman, in line with the future launch plan and the digital transformations of the presidency in 2024, and in an effort to align with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
