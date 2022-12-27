Dubai (Union)

The Dubai Marathon will return next February 12, as EDIS has been chosen as the main partner and sponsor of the event in its 22nd edition, and it is expected to attract more than 30,000 participants from residents and guests from all over the world, who will come to the emirate to participate in running through three races – the marathon the complete, the famous 10km road race, and the 4km fun race.

The course was chosen as one of the fastest marathons in the world, as runners will pass through famous routes such as Umm Suqeim, Jumeirah Beach and Al Sufouh district, and landmarks such as Burj Al Arab, Madinat Jumeirah and The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi will appear in the background of the scene.

As part of this year’s marathon, Addice launched three programs to give runners the opportunity to progress and achieve their personal best. The initiative also aims to promote a culture of running with a focus on race preparation, panel discussions, nutrition and recovery, and exclusive experiences.

The 12-week training program includes three sessions per week to help boost runners’ performance in sports and running. The program emphasizes a holistic approach that includes movement, strength, mentality, nutrition, recovery and running. The program will be complemented by group discussions and discussions focusing on race preparation, running equipment, and many other topics covered by the coaching team to support all runners to be fully prepared for the event.