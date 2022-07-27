The women’s European Football Championship gets a dream final in Wembley: England meets Germany. The DFB women defeat France with two goals from captain Alexandra Popp in a thrilling semi-final.

Dhe German national team is in the final of the women’s European Football Championship. In a very exciting semi-final she won 2-1 (1-1) against the selection from France. Captain Alexandra Popp scored the decisive goal in the 76th minute with a powerful header. On Sunday (6:00 p.m. CEST in the FAZ live ticker for the European Football Championship, in ARD and on DAZN), hosts England are waiting in the sold-out Wembley Stadium in the final.

Tobias Rabe Responsible editor for Sport Online.

After a balanced opening phase, the Germans took more and more control in the first half and were rewarded with a beautiful goal from their captain. Alexandra Popp volleyed the ball into the French goal to make it 1-0 (40th minute). But the equalizer came just before the break. A long-range shot by Kadidiatou Diani bounced off the back of German goalkeeper Merle Frohms (45+1).

Both teams had good chances in the second half on Wednesday night in Milton Keynes. Frohms made excellent saves from falling behind several times. Then Svenja Huth crossed from the right into the French penalty area and found Alexandra Popp, who came running and headed the ball into the goal. At the end there was great jubilation. Germany versus England at Wembley – the big final is a dream final.

More soon at FAZ.NET.