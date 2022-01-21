The Volkswagen Golf comes in many guises, but there was no question of a five-door coupé as yet. Until now, because this VW Lamando can be seen as a slim Sportback variant of the Golf. With a slightly more pointed front, a diving roofline and a slanted tailgate with a sexy butt. Think of the transformation from the A-Class to Mercedes CLA.

Identical interior

The Lamando compares to the VW Golf like the Arteon to the VW Passat: the same technical building blocks, but they are packaged just a little more festively. Then we are not only talking about the modular MQB chassis or about the 1.4 TSI turbo petrol, but also about the interior, the comfort features and the safety technology.

Not for Europe

The now second generation of the Volkswagen Lamando is presented as an extended L version, good for a length of no less than 4.78 meters. A large wheelbase and a lot of interior space, especially in the back, they like that in China. Because yes, this VW is primarily intended for the Chinese market.

There are no plans to ship this Golf Sportback/mini-Arteon to Europe. Still a bit of a shame, isn’t it? After the new Ford Mondeo again bloodletting for the European market?