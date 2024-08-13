Ciudad Juarez.- Only 20 Chihuahua residents participated as national councilors to elect the new leadership of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) yesterday.

Since 10:00 in the morning, the National Political Council of the tricolor met in the Plutarco Elías Calles auditorium, in the facilities of the National Executive Committee of the party, to participate in the internal election.

The Chihuahua PRI members voted for “Alito” Moreno, who has been in office since 2019.

The PRI began its presidential renewal process on Monday, July 22. On July 10, the PRI Political Council approved the Assembly of party advisors to elect the party’s national leader for the 2024-2028 period.

Earlier, on Thursday, July 11, former national presidents of the PRI challenged the party’s National Assembly before the Electoral Tribunal, where Moreno’s reelection for up to eight more years was approved. The intention is for the electoral magistrates to invalidate the reforms approved at said assembly.

Former national leaders of the PRI challenged the reform of 16 articles of the statutes, which will allow Moreno Cárdenas to be re-elected.

Dulce María Sauri, Enrique Ochoa and Pedro Joaquín Coldwell filed a lawsuit before the Superior Chamber of the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation for the protection of the political-electoral rights of citizens.

From Wednesday, July 24 to Saturday, August 10, the internal campaign period was validated and yesterday, Sunday, August 11, the election, counting and presentation of results took place at the assembly of national councilors.

The 600 members of the PRI Political Council with the right to vote were summoned for the internal election day.

Voting ended at 3:00 p.m. and yesterday the reelection of Alejandro Moreno was made official. He challenged federal deputy Lorena Piñón, the only one registered in the internal process, for the presidency of the PRI after the electoral defeat on June 2.

Alejandro Moreno’s running mate is Carolina Viggiano, a PRI member from Hidalgo who is also seeking re-election as the party’s general secretary.