The plans for the venue shared by the Rossoneri and the Nerazzurri envisage 60-65 thousand seats, but the requests from fans this year for tickets have been impressive
It is as if the population of an entire Italian region had poured into a stadium. The overall figure of attendance at San Siro in the calendar year 2022 – understood as the sum of Milan and Inter spectators in the various competitions – makes an impression: over 2.7 million people. Slightly less than the inhabitants of Tuscany, or if you prefer like the Marche and Friuli Venezia Giulia combined.
#million #spectators #San #Siro #capacity #stadium
Leave a Reply