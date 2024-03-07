If you have ever had to live with people with disabilities, you will know the challenges they have every day, one of them being difficulty finding employment. Today we bring you a vacancy that accepts older adults and people with disabilities.

If you ask, the salary is 15 thousand pesos a month, although it is not specified whether gross or net. You should find out this when making the request at the company GRAHAM PACKAGING PLASTIC PRODUCTS FROM MEXICO.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

This job offer was published on the government page of the Republic 'www.empleo.gob.mx', where it was specified that the aforementioned company is looking for an electromechanic to work in Mineral de Reforma, Hidalgo, performing maintenance on industrial equipment.

The validity of the publication began on March 1 and expires on the 31st of the same month, so visit the website soon if you are interested.

Requirements and benefits

Now we will talk about the main questions that everyone has when looking for a job, of course, after the salary. You already know that they will pay you 15 thousand per month, so now: What are the Requirements you must meet to send CV?

– Have a technical career.

– Work experience of 2 to 3 years in a similar position.

– Have knowledge in industrial maintenance.

– Ability to analyze and solve problems.

– Proactivity.

– Critical thinking.

– Academic status: Not specified

– Required career (related): Maintenance-

Skill(s) and competency(s):

– Analysis and solution of problems.

– Critical thinking.

– Proactivity.

– Pressure tolerance.

– Quality at work.

– Availability of the person: It is not necessary to travel.

Let's go with the best part, the benefits offered by GRAHAM PACKAGING PLASTIC PRODUCTS:

– Legal benefits.

– Food vouchers.

– Saving Fund.

– Contract for an indefinite period.

How do I apply for a job?

If you are interested in working in the company located in Hidalgo and you meet the requirements, You can apply for the job at the following link: 'https://www.empleo.gob.mx/puesto-de-trabajo/vacante/20522593-ELECTROMEC%C3%81NICO'.

In order to copy the link and access the government page, follow the following steps:

– Open this article in Google Chrome computer or laptop version.

– Right click and select 'Open in reading mode'.

– At that moment a side screen will open in the right area, there you will have the text with the option to copy.

– Copy the URL and paste it in a new tab.

This is the recruitment process

– SCHEDULE INTERVIEW APPOINTMENT – SEND CV TO EMAIL.

– INTERVIEW – APPEAR AT HOME WITH A PREPARED APPLICATION, FROM MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 09:00 TO 12:00.

– Start date of your recruitment process: March 1, 2024.

– Duration of the recruitment process: 2 Weeks.