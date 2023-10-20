The 12-year-old girl was a big Harry Potter fan, her mother was convinced she had been kidnapped

Their photo spread across the web and broke the hearts of thousands of people. A 12 year old girl she was found lifeless together with her grandmother, held in a final embrace.

The two Israelis were there in the shelter of their home on the Kibbutz of Nir Ozoverwhelmed by the Hamas attack on 7 October. Noya Dann he was only 12 years old, while his grandmother Carmella Dann he was 80. The family was convinced that grandmother and granddaughter had been kidnapped and held hostage, as happened to other relatives (the father and two grandchildren), but then the dramatic news arrived.

The little girl’s mother also published a heartbreaking post on social media for launch an appeal to those people she thought had kidnapped her:

I’m sure there are women there, there are mothers. I’m sure you understand that she is someone’s daughter. Be kind, she finds your heart. I’m doing everything I can to get you to safety Noya. I am strong and so is my love. Everything will be fine, I will save you.

The 12-year-old was a huge Harry Potter fan

Little Noya was one huge Harry Potter fan, as evidenced by the photos that are going crazy on social networks at the moment. After the attack and the news of her alleged kidnapping, the government also intervened for her writer JK Rowling.

The kidnapping of children is a despicable and completely unjustifiable act. For obvious reasons, this photo struck me.

The family prayed and hoped that she was alive and well until the end. But a few hours ago, the latest heartbreaking post published on social media by official profile of the State of Israel.

We are devastated to announce that the bodies of Noya and her grandmother Carmella were found yesterday. Thank you to all of you who shared her story to help us bring her home. Our hearts are broken.

Grandmother and granddaughter huddled together one last hug and they spread their wings towards a better world.