Marina Kotashenko, the widow of People’s Artist of Russia, singer and composer Alexander Gradsky, was attacked, 100 million rubles were stolen from her. About it informs Channel Five.

The incident occurred on the highway in Naro-Fominsk. Three men simulated an accident, then the armed malefactors sat down in the car to Kotashenko. They forced her to return home and demanded that she hand over the money.

As Kotashenko herself said, the attack took place around 12:00 on Sunday, January 16. However, she turned to law enforcement only now.

The information was also confirmed RIA News law enforcement source.

In early December, Olga Gradskaya, ex-wife of musician Alexander Gradsky, hired lawyers to fight for his inheritance. She clarified that the composer “left a unique personal archive, the fate of which is extremely worrying to his associates.”

Gradsky died in Moscow on November 28. He was taken to the hospital with a suspected stroke. The coronavirus infection suffered by the artist in September led to a deterioration in health. He was 72 years old.