About 23 people were killed in the East Nile region, more than 20 in Omdurman and 7 south of Khartoum, in addition to 53 people killed on Monday in a popular market in the Mayo region, according to the two cities’ emergency rooms.

Eyewitnesses told Sky News Arabia that the situation in a number of residential neighborhoods is becoming more dangerous, with dozens of wounded and the lack of ambulance services.

The Khartoum State Ministry of Health expected the number of casualties to rise, and launched an urgent appeal for medical personnel, paramedics, and blood donors to come to hospitals in order to save the wounded.

Since the outbreak of fighting between the army and the Rapid Support Forces on April 15, aerial and ground bombardments have continued in residential neighborhoods in Khartoum, killing about 5,000 people and pushing millions to flee outside the capital in extremely poor humanitarian conditions.

The health system is collapsing

The situation is further exacerbated by the scarcity of medical and emergency services for the injured, as the country’s health system has reached the stage of almost complete collapse after more than 80 percent of hospitals are out of service, and an acute shortage of life-saving medicines and medical aids.

Volunteers, emergency room crews, and medical personnel also find it extremely difficult to enter besieged residential neighborhoods in order to provide assistance, due to indiscriminate bombing.

Residents of a large number of neighborhoods in the capital’s cities, who are caught in the heart of the clashes, face tragic humanitarian, health and security conditions, in light of the continuing casualties.

Despite the constant rain of bullets and aerial bombardment, many residents venture out of their homes either to obtain water, food, or medicine, or to try to flee to safe places, but these attempts often end in death or arrest.

Local and international organizations and bodies warned of the worsening humanitarian catastrophe, with the number of victims rising among those trapped in combat zones.

For about 5 months, more than 80 percent of the neighborhoods in the three cities of the capital have been living without water or electricity, with the supply network completely cut off in some areas since the start of the fighting.