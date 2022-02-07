The executive regulations for the procedures of the Civil Marriage and Divorce Law No. 14 of 2021 in Abu Dhabi showed that there are 10 advantages that have been provided to foreigners wishing to enter into civil marriage, as the law provides a modern and advanced concept of civil family laws for foreigners in accordance with international best practices, including requests and disputes related to civil marriage and its effects. Such as civil divorce, joint custody, financial rights resulting from divorce, wills, civil inheritance, proof of parentage, adoption and other matters related to the personal status of foreigners, and they included benefits..

First: The absence of a requirement for the presence of a guardian for the wife and the absence of witnesses.

Second: Making the civil marriage contract available to tourists and residents outside the emirate or outside the country.

Third: In the case of a divorce request, the case shall be referred directly to the court to issue a ruling from the first session without submitting to family guidance

Fourth: Providing the principle of divorce without harm, which is based on equality between the right of the wife or husband to sign the divorce without prejudice to the wife’s financial rights related to the divorce, from the first session without the need to prove the harm or justify the reasons for the separation, in order to allow the completion of procedures in an easy and quick manner in order to Reducing quarrels and discord between spouses, especially if there are children between them.

Fifth: The applicant for divorce fills out the bilingual application form prepared for this, without the need for the assistance of a lawyer, and the defendant may object to the jurisdiction of the court only without other substantive defenses, no later than 10 working days before the date of the session scheduled for the issuance of the divorce. The court issued a divorce ruling from the first session after 30 days from the date of approval of the application.

Sixth: Preserving the financial rights resulting from civil divorce and granting the court the discretion to compel any of the spouses to pay a lump sum to compensate the other party after the occurrence of the divorce and the accounting criteria on which the court relies, such as the number of years of marriage, the age of the spouses, and the extent to which any of them contributed to the failure of the marital relationship or What any of them has suffered in terms of material or moral damage, and what they have missed in terms of previous or subsequent profit.

Seventh: The ruling on joint custody of children automatically in the ruling on divorce equally between the father and mother and the method of rotating and dividing joint custody between them, whether on a weekly, bi-monthly or monthly basis, and providing a mechanism to object to it if the reasons are available or a request to waive custody or isolate the partner from joint custody, whether custody Legal custody, physical custody, or both.

Eighth: Determining cases of dismissal of any of the father or mother and forfeiting his right to joint custody, whether temporarily or continuously, in the event that any of the cases that harm the interest of the child are realized, with an indication of how to request the intervention of the court when there is no agreement on any decision related to the child after the occurrence of the divorce. As well as organizing the child’s travel during the period of joint custody.

Ninth: The judgment issued by the court shall be final and enforceable as soon as it is issued if the amount awarded is less than 500,000 dirhams, in cases of alimony and financial rights following divorce.

Tenth: Providing court procedures, whether in court forms or oral procedures, in both Arabic and English, and the court has the discretion to complete litigation procedures in English if the two parties to the case do not speak Arabic, provided that the statement of claim and judgment is attached in both Arabic and English.



