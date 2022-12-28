Madrid (Union)

What was happening over the past week in Spanish football? Here we review the top 10 stories. With the resumption of the Spanish League, many things happened inside and outside the stadiums.

The beginning was with most of the La Liga clubs able to experience the atmosphere of official matches last week in the second round of the King’s Cup, as there were many interesting matches, and there are still 17 teams from the first division continuing in this competition.

The draw for the next round of the King’s Cup saw a confrontation between two teams from the first division in the next round, as the draw drew Espanyol with Celta Vigo, while the rest of the 15 teams from the first division will meet with teams from lower leagues.

There were many great performances during the Copa del Rey matches in midweek, like Carlos Alvarez’s performance for Sevilla. The 19-year-old attacking midfielder is considered one of the most exciting talents to graduate from the Sevilla academy in the past few years, and made his first-team debut on the Andalusian club’s Copa del Rey trip to Torremolinos, scoring the opening goal and turning heads throughout the game in which his side excelled. 3 – zero.

With Real Betis preparing for the return of the Spanish League, when it faces Athletic Bilbao, the Andalusian club held an open training session at Benito Villamarin Stadium. Fans were allowed to attend and they did in droves, with 17,000 fans streaming through the gates to show their support for the team.

Real Mallorca striker Vedat Muriqui has been honored with the Player of the Year award in 2022 by the Kosovo Football Federation, receiving this award for the second time, and expressed his pride on social media.

Two of the injured Sevilla players, Tecateto and Marcoa, underwent two minor surgeries in Madrid last week to help them recover. Both operations were successful, meaning they can return to action soon.

Valencia have shown their loyalty to goalkeeper Jaume Domenech, by extending the injured goalkeeper’s contract with the club until 2024. Domenech, who has been at the club for nearly a decade, is currently recovering from a cruciate ligament injury, but is now given a guaranteed contract upon his return. .

Argentine midfielder Lucas Roberton has been one of the best and most consistent players in Almeria so far this season, after helping the team to promotion to the top flight last season. He was keen to stay with the club he joined in 2020, after he agreed to extend his contract to a year. 2028.

Jose Francisco Rojo Urieta, better known as Rojo “Textxo”, passed away at the age of 75 this week. He was one of the legends of Spanish football, and played 17 seasons in the Spanish League with Athletic Bilbao, then coached many clubs during his managerial career, including the team based in Bilbao, as well as Celta Vigo, Real Zaragoza and Osasuna.

Finally, Real Madrid will participate as European champions in the FIFA Club World Cup, which will be held from 1 to 11 February. The Spanish team now knows the other participants, namely: Brazilian Flamengo, Saudi Al Hilal, Moroccan Wydad Casablanca, American Seattle Sounders, New Zealand’s Auckland City and Egyptian Al Ahly.