Summer is one of the seasons preferred by many due to the number of plans that can be made during the summer dates. However, one of the negative points of these months are the high temperatures and heat waves, which during the month of July have caused thermometers to touch, or even exceed, 44 degrees in some parts of the Region of Murcia. In order to mitigate the feeling of embarrassment, there is nothing more refreshing than a dip.

Despite the fact that the first thing that comes to mind when choosing a destination to take a bath is a beach or a swimming pool, the interior of the Region of Murcia also has natural pools, pools, rivers or fluvial beaches in Those who enjoy a day of leisure with family or friends on the shores of one of these natural landscapes.

Turtle Pool (Moratalla)

The waterfall of the Poza de las Tortugas.



This enclave, located in the Sierra de Moratalla, specifically in the Barranco del Arroyo Hondares, near Benizar, has a waterfall and is surrounded by lush vegetation that gives it an exotic appearance. In addition, it is the perfect place for those who like hiking and nature, since it also has a path where you can walk, although you must be careful since the route is not marked.

Somogil thermal pool (Moratalla)



Somogil thermal pool.



This spot is also located in the Barranco del Arroyo Hondares ravine, in Moratalla. This hidden pool has a waterfall and two natural pools with warm, crystalline waters of thermal origin, ideal for quelling the heat of these summer days. It is also an area of ​​high ecological value and is close to Camping la Puerta.



Source Caputa.



10 kilometers from Mula and just over 40 minutes from the capital, to the north of the Cierva reservoir, in the hamlet of Yéchar you can enjoy Fuente Caputa, which has 500 square meters where you can take a good soak. The way in which it is formed gives it a special touch, since the water flows between reeds and in a boulevard. In addition, it has been declared a Place of Community Interest and Geological Interest.



Bolvonegro Strait



The Bolvonegro Strait, included in the Natura 200 Network, runs through the place where the Alhárebe and Benamor rivers meet and rises in the Moratalla river. Its geological and ecological importance make it a landscape worth visiting in which the erosion of water and time have created canyons, pools and waterfalls where it is possible to take a good dip. The perfect destination for those who like routes and want to refresh themselves in equal parts.









One of the most emblematic places in the Community of Murcia, this natural pool became the fifth Natural Monument in the Region last December. One of the great attractions of this enclave is its vault through which the water falls and which creates a waterfall about four meters high, in addition to its pool about five meters deep.

La Presa river beach (Cieza)



La Presa river beach.



Located in the La Presa park, this river beach is perfect for spending a summer morning on the banks of the Segura river to cool off. In this same town you can also find the river beach El Arenal.

Fountain of the Gorgoton (Cieza)



Located between Cieza and Calasparra, and 300 meters from the Almadenes Canyon, we can find a limestone landscape that forms a small pool of transparent and warm waters that come out of a small source in the middle of the Segura riverbed. Its name, Fuente del Gorgotón, comes from the way in which the water gushes out through the rocks.

Burete Stream (Cehegín)

In the Sierra de Burete, next to a spring, we can find the Burete stream, which flows into the Quípar river. Among its vegetation, this natural space is populated by different varieties of pine

Alhárabe River ( Moratalla)



One of the pools of the Alhárabe river.



Other destinations that one can opt for when it comes to cooling off. This small tributary of the Segura that rises in the Moratallera district of El Sabinar with its crystalline waters is the perfect option for a picnic in the shade of the pine trees and enjoying a landscape full of nature and vegetation.

Abanilla has several natural landscapes of great beauty, such as the badlands. Another of these tourist attractions, especially in the summer months, is the Chícamo River, but above all, its pools, an ideal enclave to spend the day with the family.