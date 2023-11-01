The Korean giant for manufacturing memory chips and smartphones in the world recorded operating profits amounting to 2.43 trillion won ($1.8 billion) for the period from July to September on a consolidated basis, down 78 percent from 10.9 trillion won ($8 billion) for the same period of the previous year, according to For a regulatory statement.

Compared to the previous quarter, its quarterly operating profit more than tripled from 668.5 billion won ($490 million).

Its sales fell 12.2 percent to 67.4 trillion won ($50 billion), and its net income fell 37.8 percent to 5.84 trillion won ($4.3 billion) compared to the previous year.

Its operating profit was 32.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data company affiliated with Yonhap News Agency. A net profit estimate was not available.

Samsung’s hardware solutions division recorded losses of 3.75 trillion won ($2.8 billion), marking losses for the third quarter in a row. Cumulative losses for the chip business reached 12.7 trillion won ($9.4 billion) for 2023.

Its total sales reached 16.4 trillion won ($12 billion) in the third quarter.

In the first quarter, Samsung’s chip division reported its first financial loss in 14 years, as chip inventories grew dramatically amid declining global demand. Before that, the division recorded losses in the first quarter of 2009.

But Samsung pointed to some positive expectations that the chip cycle has bottomed out.

Its memory chip business saw its losses decline thanks to increased sales of premium products such as high-bandwidth memory and DDR5 memory.

Samsung said that its mobile phone division achieved sales of 44.2 trillion won ($33 billion) and operating profits of 3.7 trillion won (about $2.7 billion) thanks to increased sales of its new foldable smartphones, including the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Fold 5″.