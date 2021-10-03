Zapping Eleven Mondial Top10 Ligue2 Scorers Day 10

Cold snap on the side of Real Madrid after the first period on the lawn of Espanyol Barcelona. Carlo Ancelotti’s players were surprised from the quarter of an hour of play. De Tomas took advantage of a good job from Embarda on the right side against an overtaken Alaba to regain his perfect cross at the back of the net (17th).

Subsequently, the Madrilenians with a titular Camavinga did not really succeed in worrying the opponent of the day in this first act. Karim Benzema, in particular, had only one shot without danger for the opposing goalkeeper to put in their mouths.