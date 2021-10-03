First position in the Austin Warm Up of the premier class for Takaaki Nakagami, very fast with the Honda of the LCR team. In the Austin morning, the Japanese stopped the clock with a time of 2: 04.074, ahead of his teammate Marc Marquez of 48 thousandths. The other pursuers were detached, with Rins third at four tenths and, immediately behind the Suzuki rider, Fabio Quartararo. The championship leader put a strong bid on the chances of victory in the race, showing a fast and above all extremely constant pace. On the other hand, the official Ducati was bad, with Jack Miller falling and tenth in the ranking of the times, and Pecco Bagnaia only 18th. A figure that arouses some concern in terms of the race. Last place overall for Valentino Rossi.

