The Airons Association has decided to give everyone a nice gift for Christmas: a whole number of the magazine Zzap! freei.e. freely downloadable by anyone in PDF format.

For those unfamiliar with it, Zzap! she is a historian video game magazine, first English and then Italian, which was the main source of videogame information of the 8-bit era in our country. Currently it has been revived, even in paper form, and deals with new games for old systems, such as the Commodore 64, the ZX Spectrum or the Amiga.

The number given is lo Christmas special 2022 and consists of 32 pages. You can find it by going to official website of the magazine.

Let’s see the cover:

The cover of the Christmas issue of Zzap!

Let’s read the description of the contents of the number:

This Christmas issue, even with the reduced number of pages, contains a lot of interesting information, starting from the special ABBUC 2022, with a brief review of the most deserving games that characterized this competition between Atari computer programmers, up to the absolute preview review of Quasimodo’s Christmas Caper, a promising Christmas-themed game for Commodore 64. And that’s not all, because we also reviewed Wonder Boy, Minky, Settle the World and many other interesting Amiga titles, as well as the precious Dire Dare for Amstrad and the demented, but hilarious Bufonada for MSX and Spectrum. There are also sections such as Pimp my classic, with two old games “refurbished” (or almost) and the Mail, as well as an indiscreet look at the early access of Tiny Football, a new football for PC that absolutely refers to the great 16-bit classics. In short, we wanted to give you a summary of Zzap! that completed the information contained in number 7/92, to be released in January. It should be specified that the contents of this special are completely unpublished and are found exclusively on this special, they will never be re-proposed elsewhere.