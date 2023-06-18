In the film classic “Lawrence of Arabia”, the main character, the British officer Thomas Edward Lawrence, is asked by a superior what actually appeals to him personally about the desert. “She’s clean,” is the reply. “And it has its own sound,” would perhaps add Billy Gibbons, who not only knows about desert areas because he is from Texas, but also underlines their influence on his musical work.

“The hot, dry landscape of the southwest had a significant role in the development of the sound we play today,” says Gibbons in a telephone conversation with the FAZ, and anyone who has the dust-dry, grease-free blues rock of the first ZZ Top albums in their ears knows no matter what Gibbons says: don’t overdo the sweat-inducing flourishes. They only came later in the fully air-conditioned Las Vegas phase, when the “little ol’ band from Texas” had long since achieved world star status, which the trio owes not only to the tens of millions of albums sold, but certainly also to the appearance of its members , since the long full beards of Gibbons and the bassist Dusty Hill, who died in 2022, have long since become iconic.



Billy Gibbons (right) continues to tour with his regular band ZZ Top, in which the trio’s longtime guitar tech Elwood Francis (left) has taken the place of the late bassist Dusty Hill.

However, the distinctive identifying marks did not obscure the view of Gibbons’ musical abilities. The 73-year-old Texan is considered one of the outstanding guitarists in rock history, promoted by Jimi Hendrix, admired by many colleagues and gladly asked to be a guest musician on studio recordings and at concerts, as they all know that Gibbons certainly doesn’t just give them a few boogie riffs present, but will definitely serve his significant touch, yes, his very specific style.

Dan Auerbach, guitarist for The Black Keys and highly acclaimed producer, once recounted in an admiring interview how Gibbons would visit him in the studio, plug any guitar into any amp and sound just like the ZZ Top albums. Gibbons laughs when he hears this anecdote before revealing his secret, which isn’t one: “I’m convinced that if you passed the same guitar to different players in the same room with the same settings, it would always sound different. Somehow the instrument expresses the personality of the player, and it does so with its sound. It has something to do with the hands. It’s all in your hands,” Gibbons is sure, which he could prove not least with the latest album of his project The BFG’s.

Since 2015, the guitarist has released three solo albums under the name Billy Gibbons and The BFG’s, on which he does not fundamentally distance himself from the blues rock of ZZ Top, but with additional tones, such as Caribbean rhythms, Cuban jazz or Mexican ranchero music is working.







However, he put these personal preferences on the back burner with BFG’s most recent release, the album “Hardware”, which had to do with the special recording situation. Created during the Corona pandemic, the desert plays a decisive role here, as the songs were created there. “Drummer Matt Sorum, who used to play in Guns N’ Roses, invited me and guitarist Austin Hanks to take him to a studio in the Joshua Tree desert and make some noise. I said I know it, I’ve played there with Josh Homme from Queens of the Stone Age. No, Matt said, it’s a new studio. So we drove to nowhere to this place, I figured we’d just check it out. We didn’t have any instruments with us, but the studio operator said he had two guitars and a drum set. So we tried something and the first result was a usable song: West Coast Junkie. We knew then that this was a special place. As if the desert unleashes our creativity. She was definitely a crucial part of that puzzle,” Gibbons recalls of the recording process, which now also culminates in a small European tour before Billy Gibbons goes on tour again in the United States with ZZ Top. After all, it is still a question of proving that the desert is alive.

Billy Gibbons and The BFG’s will be playing on June 19 at Grosse Freiheit 36 ​​in Hamburg, June 20 at Batschkapp in Frankfurt, June 21 at Löwensaal in Nuremberg, June 23 at Parkbühne Leipzig, June 24 June in the Carlswerk Victoria in Cologne and on June 25th in the Salierhalle Winterbach.