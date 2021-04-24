State Duma Deputy Gennady Zyuganov was unanimously re-elected as the chairman of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, reports RIA News… The politician has invariably held this post since 1993.

According to the press secretary of the chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, Alexander Yushchenko, none of the voters abstained and voted against.

In the afternoon of April 24, the 18th reporting and election congress of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation was held in Moscow, at which a new composition of the central committee and control commission was elected.

During his political career in the history of modern Russia, Zyuganov participated in the presidential elections four times. In 1996, for the only time in history, it took two rounds to determine the winner. According to official figures, the then President Boris Yeltsin won.

Later, some Russian politicians stated that Zyuganov actually won the 1996 elections, who, under strong pressure, did not defend her. In 2018, Pavel Grudinin, director of the Lenin State Farm, took part in the presidential elections instead of Zyuganov from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation. According to the results of voting, he took second place.