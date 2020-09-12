The chief of the Communist Get together of the Russian Federation, Gennady Zyuganov, reacted to the concept of ​​the Union of Architects (SA) of Russia to re-use the Vladimir Lenin Mausoleum on Purple Sq.. He spoke about this in an interview with Gazeta.Ru.

The politician famous that he didn’t wish to touch upon “any provocative initiatives”, however recalled that the Mausoleum and the Kremlin are protected by UNESCO. “Our Soviet historical past is inconceivable with out Purple Sq. and the Mausoleum. They noticed the whole lot. They noticed the greatness of our spirit and military, ”defined Zyuganov.

He famous that it was from right here, firstly of the Nice Patriotic Warfare, that the troopers went to defend Moscow from the Nazis, and later the solemn Victory Parade came about on the similar place. As well as, on the Mausoleum itself, the primary cosmonaut who flew into area, Yuri Gagarin, was acquired, Zyuganov added.

The chief of the Communist Get together of the Russian Federation stated that it is crucial for everybody who desires to become involved within the concept of ​​re-using the Mausoleum to recollect the occasions round it. “If they don’t respect our historical past, the exploits of our fathers and grandfathers, our nice Soviet period, which is the top of the Russian state, then all their makes an attempt to interrupt one thing, reshape – they don’t have any ethical or architectural that means,” observed the politician.

Earlier it turned recognized that the SA of Russia introduced an All-Russian competitors for the most effective idea of re-use of the Vladimir Lenin Mausoleum. Works are accepted till October 19. The winners can be introduced on November 13 on the Zodchestvo competition.