The leader of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, Gennady Zyuganov, expressed condolences over the death of the former secretary of the CPSU Central Committee Yegor Ligachev, who died on Friday, May 7, at the age of 100.

In his Telegram channel, Zyuganov said that Ligachev’s death was a heavy loss. He called him a courageous and principled person, and also recalled that during perestroika, he challenged “traitors who are destroying our country.”

Earlier on May 7, the head of the information policy department of the Tomsk region administration, Alexei Sevostyanov, announced the death of Yegor Ligachev, who died in Moscow on Friday evening.

Yegor Ligachev was born in 1920 in a village near Novosibirsk. Graduated from the Moscow Aviation Institute. In 1944 he joined the CPSU (b). From 1976 to 1990 he was a member of the Central Committee of the CPSU. In 1983 he became secretary of the Central Committee, in 1985 – a member of the Politburo of the Central Committee. Until 1988, he was one of the initiators of the restructuring policy, later he repeatedly criticized the reforms. In 1989-1992 he was a People’s Deputy of the USSR.

Ligachev was also elected a deputy of the State Duma of the III convocation 2000-2003 from the Tomsk single-mandate district – the oldest deputy of this convocation. He was a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation in 1993-2013.