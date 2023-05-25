With the Zyrus LP1200 Strada you can therefore simply take to the public road.

In principle, it is not very difficult to get extreme power out of an engine. Certainly not if you have a thick V10 at your disposal. You mount two turbos (it takes a while a tutorial on YouTube search) and you’re done.

No, the difficult part is getting it to work properly. That it is reliable and that the engine is still docile when you drive normally, for example.

That often separates the better tuners from the lesser gods. Maximum horsepower is absolutely no indicator for a fine driving car. It is especially difficult to ensure that the creation is street legal. That is not always the case with adapted cars.

Zyrus LP1200 Strada

Now we can set up a tree about the Zyrus LP1200 being a custom car. In fact it is, but they have gone very far. If you no longer know the Zyrus LP1200 Strada, we would like to refresh your memory.

Zyrus is a company from Norway from racing and their LP1200 Strada is a completely overhauled Lamborghini Huracàn. However, the modifications go so far that you can hardly speak of a tuned car.

Zyrus indicated that they were going to build 24 copies. Half of them are Corsas and intended for the track. The other 12 are Stradales and must go on public roads. That means they have to be homologated. Now you can keep the papers of the standard Huracán and add a 100 note to the inspection papers, but that is no guarantee.

Through the inspection!

the great thing is, Zyrus got the 1200 Strada through the inspection. The car has been modified on more than 600 points from the standard lamborghini, so a re-inspection was really the only option. It is extra clever that it concerns a super strict TüV inspection.

In England you have those small-series approvals (then it must have lamps on it and then it’s good), but in Germany they are seriously strict. That means that the Zyrus LP1200 Strada is a seriously well-developed car. That was also apparent from the lap time the car did on the Nordschleife of the Nürburgring. There the car set a time of less than 6:48. Then you compete more with racing cars than with street cars.

Cheating software in the Zyrus LP1200 Strada?

Then of course the question is: did they cheat? Yes, with the software! The inspection is based on the ‘street mode’. Then you have 700 hp at your disposal. You can also put the Zyrus LP1200 Strada in Sport mode, then 900 hp is available. In Corsa mode you get the full 1,217 horsepower!

Not only does the Zyrus LP1200 Strada have more power, the weight also went down. That is extra impressive when you keep in mind that it has an extra large wing and a lot of turbo plus accessories. In total, the Zyrus LP1200 Strada is 78 kilograms lighter than a standard LP610-4.

Prices are known! You pay a very reasonable 875,000 euros, before taxes. This includes a donor car. You also get a track day to get used to the car. Also nice: the warranty is 3 years!

