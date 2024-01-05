Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

Italian Walter Zenga, the new coach of the Emirates team, pledged to provide all his energies, in addition to his global and local experience in the league, in order to serve the “Falcons” and improve the team that occupies last place in the “ADNOC Professional League”, with “5 points.” At the end of “Round 12”.

The management of the Emirates Club officially announced the contract with Zynga for a period of one and a half seasons, in the presence of Yousef Al-Batran, Chairman of the Football Company’s Board of Directors, and Thani Salem Al-Shehhi and Jamal Al-Qursi, members of the Board of Directors, to be the third coach of the “Falcons” in the current season, after Muhammad Al-Jalbut, And the Spanish, led by Luis Planagoma.

Thani Al Shehhi thanked the former Falcons technical staff, praising his professional dealings with the club, and at the same time welcomed Walter Zenga, the new technical director, pointing to the achievements of the Italian coach, the big name in the world of football.

Al Shehhi said: “We aspire for the team’s image to change with coach Zenga, and at the same time we are working and striving for the Falcons to appear in a way that meets the aspirations of their fans.”

For his part, Zenga thanked the club management, headed by Youssef Al-Batran, for the trust and support. The new technical director praised the club and said: “The Emirates is a great club that deserves to be in a better position than it is now.” I promise to give everything I have, and to employ my energies and my work team. And my global and local experiences in the league serve the Falcons and raise the team’s standings.” Zenga summarized the work strategy during the coming period with the Falcons, by starting by meeting the players, after reviewing the records of the team’s previous matches, and said: “The most important factors in the current stage are: Inspiring the players and their response to instill the principle of team spirit and team play, and I hope the fans will support the next stage, which requires everyone’s solidarity.”

Fifth stop

The Emirates team is the fifth stop for Italian Zenga (63 years old) in the Emirates stadiums, after he led Al Ain 2007, Al Nassr 2011-2013, Al Jazira 2013-2014, and Al Shaab 2015-2016.