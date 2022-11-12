FC Volendam defender Xavier Mbuyamba hesitated on Saturday afternoon to take action against FC Utrecht (0-4). He started to have doubts when he saw dozens of supporters dressed as Zwarte Piet in stadium De Dijk. “I don’t think they should enter the stadium,” Mbuyamba told NOS. ,,I saw it when I walked onto the field. That was the reason I didn’t clap to the crowd.”

#Zwarte #Pieten #VolendamUtrecht #arouse #anger #Mbuyamba #dont #belong