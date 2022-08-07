from Cristina Marrone

The Foundation to guarantee access to insulin for the most disadvantaged children is born in Hamburg. The number two in tennis: “You can reach the top even with illness”

German tennis player Alexander Zverev has publicly admitted for the first time that he suffers from type 1 diabetes. birth of its foundation, which also involves his brother Misha who has the aim of helping children with diabetes. «August 6, 2022 is a very special day for me and my family – he wrote about his social profiles -. The Alexander Zverev Foundation for help children with type 1 diabetes and promote a healthy and active lifestyle to prevent them from developing type 2 diabetes. Ours mission is to provide insulin and life-saving medicines to children living in developing nations and to people in need. Now that many years have passed since I started treatment and especially now that I have some success as a tennis player, I feel safe to go public with my story and to do something concrete to help society ".

“I want to be an inspiration – added the tennis player, number 2 in the world – towards those children who, thanks to early diagnosisthey can avoid getting diabetes, or in any case they can live normally thanks to treatments and prevention. I find myself in the privileged situation of lead a life I’ve always wanted. I have always wanted to play tennis, travel to tournaments around the world and become one of the best tennis players in the world – explained the 25-year-old – Not many people know that I suffer from type 1 diabetes, I was diagnosed at the age of four. . I have always had

or fear that my opponents would feel stronger against me, if they had known about my illness. But now it’s different and I don’t care anymore. I want to encourage all diabetic children to don’t give up on their dreams and that you can go high while suffering from a disease like this

“.

Zverev is continuing his rehabilitation after surgery to reconstruct the lateral ligaments of his right ankle after serious injury during the semifinal against Rafa Nadal at Roland Garros

What is type 1 diabetes Type 1 diabetes mellitus is one chronic autoimmune metabolic pathology in which the pancreas is no longer able to produce insulin. The disease, which occurs mainly in childhood and adolescence, is caused by production of autoantibodies (antibodies that destroy their own tissues and organs, not recognizing them as belonging to the body but as external organs) that attack the Beta cells that inside the pancreas are responsible for the production of insulin. As a consequence, the production of this hormone whose task is to reduce, to completely zero regulate the use of glucose by cells. Therefore, a situation of excess glucose occurs: thehyperglycemia. The lack or scarcity of insulin, therefore, does not allow the body to use the sugars introduced through food which are thus eliminated in the urine.

Symptoms Symptoms of diabetes vary depending on how high your blood sugar is. In type 1 diabetes, symptoms tend to arise more quickly and more severely than in type 2 diabetes. Symptoms related to diabetes 1 manifest as:

– tiredness

– increased thirst

– increased diuresis

– weight loss despite appetite

– general malaise

– abdominal pain

Prevention and treatments Type 1 diabetes at the moment it cannot be prevented: no preventive strategy has so far proved effective. However, the same healthy lifestyle choices that help prevent diabetes 2 are believed to help prevent the onset of diabetes 1. Diagnosis is made with a blood test.

To treat type 1 diabetes lthe only therapy available is the use of insulinby means d



the subcutaneous injections. Thanks to this therapy and a correct lifestyle, most patients manage to lead a normal life and prevent the onset of long-term complications. The subcutaneous insulin pump, according to many diabetologists, represents the best therapeutic approach also useful for delaying or preventing complications