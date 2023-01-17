Melbourne (dpa)

German tennis star Alexander Zverev advanced to the second round of the Australian Open tennis championship, after he achieved a difficult victory against Peruvian Juan Pablo Farias, and defeated him 4-6, 6-1, 5-7, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 today, Tuesday, within First round competitions.

Olympic champion Zverev (25 years) thus qualified for the second round in the Australian Championship for the seventh time in a row, and became the first German player to qualify for the second round during the current version of the first of the four major “Grand Slam” tournaments in the season.

Zverev was out of action for seven and a half months after suffering a serious foot injury during his French Open semi-final match, Roland Garros, and was clearly affected by his long absence from the match.

Zverev performed poorly during the first set of the match, but his level improved on the hard court and won the second set before losing the third, so Farias returned to the match strongly, and Zverev made mistakes and missed focus something, but he returned in time and settled the match in his favor in the end after A competition that lasted for more than four hours in his first match in the tournament, in which he reached the semi-finals in the 2020 edition.

And Zverev was lucky to hold the match on the covered, air-conditioned Margaret Court Arena, as play on open courts was suspended for about three hours due to the high temperatures.