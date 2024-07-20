Hamburg (dpa)

German Olympic champion Alexander Zverev continued his strong preparations for the campaign to defend the gold medal in the men’s tennis competition at the Paris 2024 Olympics, by qualifying for the final of the Hamburg tournament.

Zverev beat Spain’s Pedro Martinez in the semi-finals in two sets to none, with a score of 6-2, 6-4. Zverev suffered a knee injury at Wimbledon, but recovered and returned to participate in the Hamburg tournament on clay courts, before starting his Olympic journey at Roland Garros next week.

Zverev will meet in the final against Frenchman Arthur Fiss, who defeated Argentine Sebastian Baez 6-2, 6-2.