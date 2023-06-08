The German, stopped in 2022 by a serious ankle injury, passed in 4 sets on the surprising Argentine. He will face the winner of Rune-Ruud
– PARIS
Now he can erase the past. Write new memories. Sascha Zverev, who a year ago on the Chatrier put his career at risk by breaking his ankle, beat Tomas Etcheverry, deserving Argentinian in four sets 6-4 3-6 6-3 6-4 and thus returns to the semifinals at Roland Garros. In 2022 he was playing it almost on par with Rafa Nadal, this time he awaits the winner between Casper Ruud and Holger Rune on the pitch tonight. A liberating cry for the German who was really close to beating Rafa last year and finally aiming for his first Grand Slam. The scream of the Lion, as his fans call it. For him it is the third consecutive semifinal in the Slam on clay: “Playing during the day is much better for me – he said -. The ball is faster and bounces higher. I love playing on clay and I am so happy to be back in the semifinals here”.
After winning the first set, the German dropped the second but took the lead again in the third. The fourth set was a battle, with a ninth game at the last gasp: “It was incredible for both of us – he continued – he hit really hard, and I hit back with the same intensity. In the end, I think I deserved the victory”. Three hours and 22 minutes was the time on the field of the two players and Sascha, who has recently abandoned Bruguera’s technical guidance, collected the 28th victory in the Parisian Grand Slam against 7 defeats. He now sees the top 20 being already number 23 in the live ranking.
