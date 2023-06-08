Now he can erase the past. Write new memories. Sascha Zverev, who a year ago on the Chatrier put his career at risk by breaking his ankle, beat Tomas Etcheverry, deserving Argentinian in four sets 6-4 3-6 6-3 6-4 and thus returns to the semifinals at Roland Garros. In 2022 he was playing it almost on par with Rafa Nadal, this time he awaits the winner between Casper Ruud and Holger Rune on the pitch tonight. A liberating cry for the German who was really close to beating Rafa last year and finally aiming for his first Grand Slam. The scream of the Lion, as his fans call it. For him it is the third consecutive semifinal in the Slam on clay: “Playing during the day is much better for me – he said -. The ball is faster and bounces higher. I love playing on clay and I am so happy to be back in the semifinals here”.