The German Alexander Zverev, number seven in the world, gave the costalazo of the day at the Masters 1,000 in Miami after losing to the Finn Emil Ruusuvuori, which with a 1-6, 6-3 and 6-1, surprised by eliminating the third seed of the tournament.

Again, Zverev has fallen off the rails in Miami again. In his only three appearances (2017, 2018 and 2019), he never made it past the second round. Now, in 2021, it was fired at the first change in its premiere.

Ruusuvuori, number 83 in the ATP ranking, was able to react to an unmitigated defeat in the first set, marked by the strength of Zverev, intractable during the first seven games. However, the crash took a turn from the second set and the Finnish tennis player started a comeback that seemed impossible.

He managed to break Zverev’s serve up to four times to take the match to a third and final set in which the German tennis player collapsed completely until succumbing with a resounding 6-1. Carlos Alcáraz’s executioner, who came within two points of beating him in the previous round, will face Swede Mikael Ymer for a place in the round of 16.

Medvedev advances unopposed

The Russian Daniil Medvedev, number two in the world, began his way in the Masters 1,000 in Miami with a solid victory over Yen-Hsun Lu (6-2 and 6-2), who had no options to face one of the favorites to win the tournament.

In the third turn of the Grandstand, Medvedev asserted his superiority against a 37-year-old rival who currently ranks number 1,020 in the ATP world ranking. The difference between one and the other, abysmal, was confirmed on the track.

In just 57 minutes, the Russian tennis player reached the third round and will face Australian Alexei Popyrin for a spot in the round of 16. With force, from almost the first blow, Medvedev took a walk to take the game.

In the opening set he broke the first two serves of his rival and channeled the victory. In the second, he did exactly the same and confirmed who was the favorite. Now he is one round away from equaling his best record, the round of 16 he reached in 2019. Popyrin will be his next hurdle to equaling his record in Miami.

Miami Open ATP draw results.