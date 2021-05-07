The cursed round of Rafa Nadal in the last year got jammed again for the Balearic. The quarterfinals, before a formality, are now an insurmountable obstacle for Nadal, who has lost in this round in the last three Masters 1,000 he has played. Alexander Zverev, champion in Madrid in 2018, achieved his best triumph in recent times, and beat the Spaniard to earn a place in the semifinals. In one hour and 44 minutes, Zverev destroyed Nadal with 28 winning shots on a Manolo Santana court muted before the superiority of the German (6-4 and 6-4).

Nadal was very candid, too soft with the right and paid. Only six winning shots and a bill of 17 unforced errors squandered the options of the Balearic, who will continue without taking the golden trophy since 2017, the last edition in which he played metal. And that its beginning promised another avalanche of play as against Carlos Alcaraz and Alexei Popyrin in the previous rounds. Nadal, who had always beaten Zverev on clay, began dominating the score 4-2, a succulent advantage that he wasted in a horrible game on serve. “It was a disaster. At the moment of truth I have done everything wrong, “acknowledged the Manacorense.

With Zverev still behind, at 4-3, the Spaniard missed a point that could have been decisive. A right from the bottom that was hooked in the net and that meant that Nadal did not break and went 5-3 up. Zverev held on, made it 4-4 and took the next two games against a bruised Nadal, aware that his mistakes had cost him the set, and that the German’s hurricane swept away. «Sometimes I win sets when I am inferior to the opponent. Today it was not like that. I have had unjustifiable mistakes, “he said.

Despite his usual nervous service, which causes him to commit a torrent of double faults, Zverev was reassured with the advantage on the scoreboard. He only made a double in the second set and knocked Nadal down with force. He did not give a sign of weakness. He didn’t concede a break ball. He made his 25 unforced errors seem like a mere toll to victory. “With the speed of the track, it is difficult to be confident. The service was difficult to control ”, he pointed out.

There wasn’t much else to do. Zverev did not open any doors with his serve, he once broke Nadal’s and took his most important triumph of the year and with access to his second semifinals of the season, after those in Acapulco, where he won the title. It is his third consecutive victory against Nadal, to whom he has not lost since Rome 2018.

«I have negative feelings because it is an important week for me. They are the most complicated conditions of the entire gravel tour, but it is always a week that makes me very excited. When losing the sensations are negative. When one climbs a ladder there may be a step backwards and this is what happened today, ”Nadal acknowledged.

Now the manacorense faces Rome, the last tournament before the arrival at Roland Garros, with the aim of recovering the number two in the world that he will lose on Monday in favor of Daniil Medvedev. The Russian will pass him in qualifying as Nadal cannot match the semi-finals he achieved in Madrid in 2019. If he is not snatched away again in Rome, there could be an early semi-final clash with Novak Djokovic in Paris. “I’m leaving Madrid with good feelings in general, but with an ugly feeling of playing a bad game today,” added Nadal.