In the fight for his second title of the year, Zverev will face Arthur Fils (France/No. 5) on Sunday. The two have met twice in their careers: the German prevailed both in the semifinals in Hamburg a year ago and in the quarterfinals in Halle in June.

Under a bright blue sky at the Rothenbaum, Zverev dominated from the start with strong serves and dominant play from the baseline. A break to 2:1 was the early reward, at 4:2 he broke Martinez’s serve again and took the first set with an ace after just 29 minutes.

Zverev began the second set with another break, then brought the match home safely despite growing resistance. After 1:24 hours, Zverev converted his second match point.

His final opponent Fils had previously managed a small surprise when he eliminated the number three seeded Argentine Sebastian Baez 6-2, 6-2. For the 20-year-old, it will be only his third final on the ATP Tour, having won his only title to date in May 2023 at his home game in Lyon.

