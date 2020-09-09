In matches and begins, in a nasty sport by the 2 gamers and regardless of his 12 double faults (probably the most significant issue the German has), Alexander Zverev beat Borna Coric (1-6, 7-6 (5) , 7-6 (1) and 6-3 in 3:25) and certified for his second Grand Slam semi-final, each achieved this 12 months (he reached the Australian Open).

In a single go, Sascha took revenge for the defeat inflicted by the Croatian in 2017 additionally on the US Open (within the second spherical) and shortened variations within the explicit steadiness (3-2 now). However above all, he confirmed that his issues within the majors, through which till this 12 months his performances had been discreet, appears a factor of the previous.

Results of the day.