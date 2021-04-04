The Andalusia Open (April 5 to 11) has been punished for last minute casualties. This is reflected in the final table of the event, published last Saturday by the tournament organization, where the already known ones do not appear absences of Roberto Bautista, Andrey Rublev and also of Alexander Zverev. The German, after falling in his first round match of the Miami Masters against Emil Ruusuvuori, has decided to give up the competition this week to recharge his batteries.

This way, Pablo Carreño will be the first favorite in Marbella, leading the top of the box. As seeds he will be accompanied by Fabio Fognini, Casper Ruud, Albert Ramos, Alejandro Davidovich, Feliciano López, Sonwoo Kwon and Federico Delbonis. For its part, Carlos Alcaraz, who received an invitation to play the tournament, It will debut against a player from the previous phase.