Alexander Zverev, very given to complicating his life in his Grand Slam matches, seems to be learning little by little not to do it so often Or, at least, react faster when given the wrong thing. This Wednesday at the US Open he lost the second set against 19-year-old Brandon Nakashima, an American of Japanese origin and 223rd in the world, but then he put the batteries and settled the matter in the room: 7-5, 6-7 (8), 6-3 and 6-1. Nakashima, a debutant in majors, lost his chances of breaking a break in the third set and then could not contain the good play of the German, who will be seen in the third round with Mannarino or Sock.

Another Teuton, Jan-Lennard Struff (28th), who is in good form, stepped over another young American, Michael Mmoh (22), who was struck down in three sets: 6-2, 6-2 and 7 -5. They will be seen with Djokovic or Edmund. Even better sensations offered the Serbian Filip Krajinovic, a steamroller in his duel against the local Marcos Giron (6-4, 6-1 and 6-3). Harris or Goffin, your next opponent.



Results of the day.