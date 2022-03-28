In Miami the German eliminates the American McDonald in two sets. No problem even for the Norwegian and the British who overtake Bublik and Gaston

I decided the round of 16 of the lower part of the draw of the Miami tournament, according to Masters 1000 of the season underway on the concrete pitches of the Hard Rock Stadium. No problem for Alexander Zverev who, after struggling with Coric on his debut, took home a convincing victory by eliminating the American Mackenzie McDonald. “I am happy to have found some of my rhythm”, declared Sascha at the end of the match which lasted one hour and 13 minutes and ended with a double 6-2.

Tactical Zverev – “The most important thing against Mackenzie is to play deep, that’s the number one priority.” The examination of the German who countered his opponent in this way: “he is someone who tries to go to the net and tries to play aggressively, so I tried to stop him. In the end it worked. I’m happy to be in the round of 16. I know that from here the tournament will become more difficult, but I’m ready. ”Tomorrow the number 4 in the world ranking is expected by the Australian from the qualifiers Thanasi Kokkinakis who was right over another qualifier, the American Denis Kudla, eliminated by 7-6 (5) 4-6 7-6 (4). See also The incredible negative streak of Marcelo Gallardo against Boca Juniors

The others – On velvet there is also world number 8 Casper Ruud, who in just 58 minutes overcame Kazakh Alexander Bublik, author of the usual show, including a neck volley, with a 6-3, 6-2, thus improving his seasonal record. of ten victories in front of only three defeats. In the next round he will meet the tenth force of the Cameron Norrie draw which needed eight match points to put an end to the resistance of the French Hugo Gaston, who left the scene with a score of 6-3 7-5. Frances Tiafoe, on the other hand, was the first of the five Americans still competing to make a touchdown in the round of 16. The 24-year-old from Maryland imposed himself on Juan Manuel Cerundolo (# 122 Atp) with a quick 6-2 6-3 to book a clash with the Argentine’s older brother, Francisco Cerundolo (# 103 Atp) who beat French Gael Mofils 6-2 6-3.

March 28, 2022

