Matteo started hammering again: De Minaur liquidated in three sets, now the German is in the third round. Can the company arrive?

The last confrontation between the two is the one that evokes the terrible images of Berrettini in tears at the Finals in Turin, at the height of his career. From that moment many lows and few highs, up to this extraordinary start of Wimbledon. The challenge against Zverev could close a circle and once again ennoble Matteo in the tennis of the greats. Let’s go deeper into Zverev-Berrettini, which is valid for the third round, from the point of view of the bookmakers.

Zverev-Berrettini: the prediction — The one between the German and the Italian is a challenge between two big servers, or rather tennis players who count the serve among their strengths. Zverev and Berrettini, in addition to accumulating high percentages of realization on first serve and aces, can also count on a hammering forehand thanks to which they are able to defend their rounds of service. To be clear, Berrettini, against the favorite De Minaur, conceded only three break points in the whole match. Also this time the Italian will start as an underdog, and not wanting to gamble on the final outcome, for the reasons mentioned above, the Over 40.5 games quota is interesting, ie that at least 41 games will be played within the match. A necessary condition for this to happen, however, is that both win at least one set. The odds proposed by the bookmakers for the Over 40.5 games are 1.90 on Starcasinò Bet, 1.91 on Better and Goldbet and 1.96 on Netbet See also Jude Bellingham is already a reality: agreement between Dortmund and Real Madrid

Matthew winning? — On Gazzetta Scommesse, yesterday, the prediction made was that Berrettini would win against De Minaur, despite starting as an underdog. Will Matteo be one again this time against Zverev? For the level of play expressed, for the solidity and constancy of his current tennis, for the confidence he regained even with his backhand and for the devastating forehand, it is not madness to think that Berrettini can impose himself again this time. Sign 2 is playable at 2.41 on Netbet, 2.48 on Starcasinò Bet and at 2.49 on Goldbet and Better.

OTHER QUOTES — The two have already faced each other five times: Zverev has won four times (one of which due to Berrettini’s withdrawal in Turin, in the Finals), Matteo only once. This will be the first game in which the two will face each other on grass, and as in all five of the previous ones, this time too Zverev has the favors of the prediction: the victory of the German can be played at 1.54 on Starcasinò Bet, Better and Goldbet. Similar odds also for what concerns only the first set, with Zverev quoted at 1.63 on Goldbet and Better and at 1.65 on Netbet, unlike Berrettini on the blackboard at 2.19 on Better and Goldbet and at 2.12 on Netbet. See also Cristiano Ronaldo, as in his best times: bicycle kick almost ended in a goal

July 7 – 19:09

