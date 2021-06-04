Many of the looks of the sixth day of this Roland Garros They pointed to two of the great favorites of the men’s box: Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev. And both lived up to the expectations and their favoritism. The German, who arrived in Paris after winning the last Mutua Madrid Open, beat the Laslo Djere by a score of 6-2, 7-5 and 6-2, in 2 hours and 9 minutes of meeting. Except for a second set that was complicated when he dominated it 5-2, Sascha He dominated the match from start to finish and imposed his game against the Serbian, with a tremendous booty of winning shots (31) and a resounding success when converting break balls (70%). With this confidence will be measured in the round of 16 with Kei Nishikori, which advanced round without attrition due to Laaksonen’s withdrawal. The Swiss, Roberto Bautista’s executioner, retired after falling 7-5 in the first set.

More placid, if possible, was Medvedev’s triumph. The Russian is more serious (and comfortable) than ever in Paris, on a surface that he did not speak well of recently: “I don’t like clay.” Adding day to day, without fanfare, the Russian is overcoming rounds with poise and solidity, so, despite being the number two in the world, he may be the great cover of this edition of the tournament. In a gunboat duel, Moscow beat American Opelka on the fast track: 6-4, 6-2 and 6-4 in 1 hour and 40 minutes. Against his own prediction (“I will win my first game here in 2050”), Medvedev already adds at Roland Garros three straight wins after losing in the first round in his five previous appearances. This serious version will be needed by the Russian in the next round, as he will face a rocky clay court specialist like the Chilean. Cristian Garin, that left out the American Giron (6-1, 5-7, 6-2 and 6-2). The favorites get serious in Paris …

