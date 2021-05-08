Zverev hits the ball acrobatic during the semi-final against Thiem. GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP

Unpredictable territory, that is why with the height the ball takes an extra speed and the game is less controllable, Madrid will host this Sunday (18.30, La 1 and #Vamos) a final from gun to gun. First Alexander Zverev won the ticket, superior to Dominic Thiem (6-3 and 6-4) in another example that his service makes him a threat in the Magic Box, and at night the Italian Matteo Berrettini did it, who defeated the creditable Casper Ruud (double 6-4) to reach his first Masters 1000 final.

The German will play his second final in the Spanish capital, after the one he won three years ago against Thiem. This Saturday, again, he imposed the effectiveness of his service in a pulse in which the Austrian was in tow, lacking in tone and rhythm; After all, he had not competed for a month and a half, and he signed up for the appointment with the primary objective of rebuilding his confidence and biorhythms in the game. For this reason, he will not leave Madrid empty, already focused on taking another preparatory leap at the Foro Italico in Rome.

Meanwhile, Zverev is up for his second trophy of the season after the one he won in Acapulco. A priori, he is the favorite, having completed a remarkable route towards the final episode (Kei Nishikori and Daniel Evans in the first two rounds) and due to the fact that on that route he alighted Rafael Nadal, to which is added the experience factor, since he is much more used to competing in these latitudes. He also dodged the obstacle of Thiem, who had defeated him in four of the five games they had settled on clay, even more painful the fall of nine months ago in the US Open final, when the world number four came back in an incredible way a duel had lost.

This time there was no discussion, nor was there excessive debate in the second semifinal. Berrettini, another powerful server, 25 years old and 10th in the world, dispatched Ruud with an arsenal at service: he gave up only eight points, three with the first and five with the second. Previously, he got rid of Fabio Fognini, Federico Delbonis and Christian Garín. “He’s serving extremely well,” warns Zverev. In the particular crosses between the two, the German, sixth in the world ranking, dominates by 2-1; however, two of those matches were on clay (both in Rome, 2018 and 2019) and there was a fair distribution.

“He beat Rafa and Dominic, possibly the two best tennis players on clay. It will be a challenge for me, but I am in the final ”, explains the Roman, whose record includes four titles, three on sand: Gstaad, Budapest and Belgrade, recently the latter.

