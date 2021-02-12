The ultra-conservative Polish government attacks on the rule of law continue. Zuzanna Rudzinska-Bluszcz, who keeps denouncing them, notes that, “Paradoxically, the power creates by this attitude an enormous and more effective resistance movement”. She fights against these maneuvers on a daily basis as a lawyer and coordinator of legal proceedings in the office of the Commissioner for Human Rights. Recently, she joined the “Media Without Choice” campaign, launched on February 10. Almost all independent and private press groups went on strike on Wednesday. The media are already under heavy attack. This is a new law from the government led by the Law and Justice party, which introduced a tax on commercial advertising. A way to weaken the independent press in the country. For Zuzanna Rudzinska-Bluszcz, it is therefore necessary “Take measures to reduce political control over the media and guarantee their independence. A recommendation which was adopted in 2017 by Poland before the UN ”…