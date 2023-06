01:49 © France 24

Zury Mayté Ríos Sosa, 55, is the candidate of the far-right Valor-Unionista coalition. She is in favor of the death penalty and against abortion. In an interview with France 24 during a political rally in a Guatemala City market, the candidate assured: “We ask Guatemalans that if they want us to work for them, they know that we are the only option.”