Zury Ríos Sosa, candidate for the presidency of Guatemala, on March 27, 2023 in the capital. Moises Castillo (AP)

Zury Ríos, daughter of the dictator Efraín Ríos Montt, has reacted angrily to the proposal of the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to pardon the Guatemalan ex-guerrilla César Montes. In a series of messages published on social networks, the also conservative candidate for the Presidency of Guatemala, has rejected the proposal of López Obrador, who has also offered that Montes be transferred to Mexican territory. “César Montes is a guerrilla, terrorist and convicted murderer, who vilely executed three of our brave soldiers. His intervention seeking clemency for this criminal is an insult to Guatemalans who yearn for peace, ”Ríos said in a video. “In Guatemala we Guatemalans decide and no one else,” the policy snapped at the Mexican president. Until now, the Guatemalan government has not ruled on López Obrador’s offer.

The Mexican president reported on Monday that he is “seeing the possibility” that the Guatemalan government pardons the 83-year-old ex-guerrilla Montes, and that his transfer to Mexico be allowed. Montes was captured by Interpol in October 2020 in Mexican territory and extradited to the Central American country, where he was sentenced to 175 years in prison for the murder of three soldiers in an indigenous community in 2019. “He is a person, a leader who is accused of some crimes, he is in prison, he is already an elderly person and if they are looking for him with Guatemala, see the possibility of him being pardoned and that he come to Mexico, that he be given asylum in our country, we are already seeing it ”, said the president.

Rivers said in another message on social media that the decision of the Mexican president is “interventionist” and rejected the proposal to transfer Montes. “Your request of him to release a murderer convicted of killing military personnel is interventionist and incongruous,” he wrote. “In our government there will be no hugs for criminals nor will we allow the intervention of defenders of murderers. In Guatemala, we Guatemalans decide,” added the candidate, alluding to the motto of López Obrador’s security strategy in Mexico: “Hugs, no bullets.”

The events accused of Montes, whose real name is Julio César Macías López, occurred on September 3, 2019 in a municipality in the Caribbean of Guatemala, El Estor, where a group of nine soldiers was searching for landing strips. clandestine, given that the area is considered an important step for the transfer of drugs by organized crime groups. According to the official account made public by the Prosecutor’s Office, the patrol was detained and attacked by residents of the area under orders from Montes, for which reason the ex-guerrilla became the most wanted man in the country by the Guatemalan authorities. Montes had fled to Mexico and was captured by Interpol in the State of Guerrero on October 10, 2020 and extradited to Guatemala, where he was put on trial that ended in his 175-year sentence. During the process, the ex-guerrilla pleaded not guilty and said: “If I had been there, none of the nine soldiers would come out alive. I would have eaten them fried, fasting. It wasn’t me, I had nothing to do with it.”

Zury Ríos is the presidential candidate for the conservative Valor Unionista coalition and has the support of conservative businessmen and ex-military personnel. At the beginning of the year she was leading the polls, but the closer the election date, scheduled for June 28, approaches, the Ríos candidacy has been losing steam. A survey published by the newspaper Free Press shows that the preferences of the electorate one month before the elections are led by the candidate of the Prosperidad Ciudadana party, Carlos Pineda, with 23% of the votes, while Ríos has fallen to fourth place, with 9.2% of the vote. vote intention.

The candidate sells herself in networks as a “brave” woman with “experience” to occupy the presidency. He travels through the regions of the country every week in search of votes, although for many Guatemalans, mainly the inhabitants of the indigenous regions, his candidacy is linked to the bloody past of his father, the dictator Ríos Montt, under whose leadership he ordered the devastation of entire towns. after accusing its inhabitants, mostly indigenous, of supporting the guerrillas who were fighting against the Guatemalan Army during the bloody civil war. It is estimated that more than 10,000 people were killed during the general’s presidency, who was ousted in a coup 17 months after taking office from him. After evading justice for decades, Ríos Montt was subjected to an oral and public trial in 2013 and was sentenced to 80 years in prison, 50 for genocide and 30 years for crimes against humanity. Zury Ríos has denied on several occasions that genocide had been committed in Guatemala. “Yes, they accused him, but they never proved it to him. He died free. Nobody showed him anything, ”he said in an interview with CNN. “In Guatemala there was no genocide, what we had was a war,” she added.

