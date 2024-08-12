Chef José Andrés has just proclaimed it to the four winds. “The favorite summer drink” is… zurracapoteThis mixture of ingredients, with wine as a base and accompanied by an assortment of fruits, is closely linked to the Riojan festivals and the hustle and bustle of summer. The Asturian chef says that zurracapote is a “cousin of sangria” and is seasoned with cinnamon and peach. The purists define it as an unparalleled drink, suitable as an aperitif, for the afternoon or served as a long cocktail.

Zurracapote belongs to the popular Riojan tradition, but three Basque entrepreneurs, José Ángel Sierra, Txema Iparraguirre and Pablo Mateo, They have decided to register the brand as such and begin marketing the drink in bottles.They are aware that they are challenging the established order: “We are Basque, but we have Riojan roots. We had an ancestral recipe, from our grandmother, and we decided to make an authentic zurracapote that respects the essence of this drink. After many tastings, we have found a very balanced formula that people are really liking,” says Iparraguirre.

More information

In La Rioja, they are very familiar with this drink. The origin of this popular alcoholic creation is in this autonomous community, it is believed to be in the municipality of Calahorra. Litres of it are used by the bucketful during the village festivals. Competitions and championships are organised to decide which is the best drink. From La Rioja, it has crossed borders to conquer other neighbouring regions, such as Navarra or the Basque Country mainly, although it is also consumed in many corners of Castilla-León, where it is also known as currying or lemonade [de vino].

There is not much mystery about its composition: wine, sugar, peach, citrus and cinnamon. But the soft drink admits many variants. Some prefer it with more fruit, others with more sweetness, some mix it with another liquor… “The Zurracapote brand has opted for the classic formula,” explains Iparraguirre. The registered trademark is based on the old family recipe, which remains kept secret and has had to be adapted to obtain a drink suitable for sale in a 75-centilitre glass container (it will soon also be announced in a three-litre carton format).

From left, José Ángel Sierra, Pablo Mateo and Txema Iparraguirre, creators of Zurracapotre, pose with Néstor Morais (second from right), at the Néstor bar in San Sebastián. Javier Hernandez

Zurracapote does not deserve a definition as such in the RAE dictionary. It refers to sangria, although it is well known that, although they are two “refreshing drinks” (that is true) of the summer, they have a different composition. There is no approved standard formula for zurracapote, particular touches are allowed, because, as Mateo says, there are tastes for all tastes: “We like ours. It has passed dozens of tests, trials and blind tastings. The result is the closest thing to the traditional drink”, which must be sweetly seasoned with peach, citrus features and cinnamon aroma. “It is sweet, without being sugary; it is pleasant to the palate, has delicate fruity nuances and a refined touch of cinnamon”, says Sierra.

The chef Jose Andrés quotes in his article published in the magazine Longer Tables to The Philips Club of Calahorra (founded in 1954) as the inventor of this prized potion, but there are much older bibliographical references, more than 100 years old, that speak of zurracapote. “You only have to consult the National Library to find references to zurracapote that are much older – than the creation of this club,” Sierra warns. Eduardo Toledo, head of La Philips, admits to this newspaper that zurracapote “does not have any mystery” and confesses that “everything suits it.” The key, in his opinion, is “getting the quantities right” and the time it is left to ferment, if possible “for a week.”

The Zurracapote brand It was launched on the market in October last year – the project started in 2020, but the pandemic put a stop to its launch – in a double version, one with red wine and another with white (it uses apple as the base fruit). It is offered as “a universe of flavours and sensations”. “It is a refreshing, suggestive, pleasant drink, easy to drink and different from everything else known,” says Mateo.

Zurracapote is already being served in restaurants in San Sebastián and its surroundings, as well as in places in Bizkaia, Cantabria and Alicante. The first production of 10,000 bottles has already sold out and the same number of others are on sale. The Néstor bar in San Sebastián, where dozens of people go every day to eat its potato omelette (they only serve one a day) and the popular tomato salad, is one of the Zurracapote prescribers. “We are proud that it is present in leading bars in Logroño. This means that it is a very successful product,” says Mateo.

They set up a sample and tasting stand in Santo Domingo de la Calzada (La Rioja), where they served more than 3,000 portions in a single day: “We were very pleased to see the satisfied faces of the people of La Rioja when they tried our zurracapote,” he adds.

The business project has received public support from the Basque Government as a product of “commercial innovation”. And aside from differences of opinion about its origin and most suitable composition, everyone agrees that zurracapote “must be drunk very cold (between four and six degrees) and with ice”. It is difficult to find a recipe, it can be drunk in a porrón, a bota, a glass… Summer is an appropriate time to taste its different versions throughout Spain.

Bottles of the red and white Zurracapote brand. Javier Hernandez

You can follow EL PAÍS Gastro on Instagram and X.