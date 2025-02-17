02/17/2025



Consolidated as a worldwide reference proof, the Zurich Marathon of Seville Your 40th edition will celebrate this Sunday, February 23. And it will be, as they point out from the organization, The most powerful in its history To live up to the ephemeris of a marathon that, due elite athletesthat they see in the Spanish capital an exceptional occasion to achieve their goals in the middle of winter, at the beginning of the season, with more than enough time to recover and reach another peak so that they allow them to compete at the highest level in summer.

Will be More than 250 professionals Those who meet at the departure of the Paseo de las Delicias for a race that exhausted all its backs (12,000), expanded by the organization in two thousand more, extended by two thousand more, up to 14,000to meet part of the demand even if the waiting list remains imposing. Everyone wants to be in Seville to enjoy 42,195 meters Of an ideal circuit for their conditions, the weather too, to run very fast.

The flattest circuit in Europe

There is a difference of only ten meters between the highest and lowest point, as well as just 33 curves throughout the route. A layout, the flattest in Europe, that remains unchanged with respect to 2024 fulfilling that maxim that we must not touch what works. We tell you below what is the street to Calle del Zurich Marathon of Seville, which will have 16 refreshment points and animation 22 to recharge the batteries of the runners and that do not faint until their return to the Paseo de Las Delicias, where the goal is also located. In kilometers 5, 10, 15, 20, 21 (half marathon), 25, 30, 35 and 42 (finish) the passage schedules (estimates) of the first and last corridor are indicated.

Delicias Paseo

Sailor roundabouts

Christopher Columbus Walk

Arjona Street

Tournament Avenue

Cayetana de Alba Duchets Glorieta

Barqueta bridge

Barleta door

José de Gálvez

Juan Bautista Muñoz (Km.5, 8:44:35, 9:24:40) (Avituallation)

Américo Vespucio

Glorieta of Engineers

Way of discoveries (a)

Francisco Montesinos

Inca Garcilaso

Glorieta Torre Sevilla

Triana round

San Martín de Porres Square

López de Gomara (A)

Blas Infante Avenue

Glorieta Carlos Cano (Km. 10, 8:59:10, 10:07:20)

Alfredo Kraus

Virgen de la Oliva

Santa Fe

Virgin of Luján (a)

Glorieta de las Cigarreras

Los Remedios Bridge

Sailor roundabouts

Christopher Columbus walk

Arjona Street

Tournament (Km. 15, 9:13:45, 10:50:00)

Cayetana de Alba Duchets Glorieta

Avenida Councilor Alberto Jiménez Becerril (A)

Olympic roundabout

Musical Youth Avenue

North Urban Round (SE-30) (A)

Berrocal roundabout

Avenida Mayor Manuel del Valle

Carmona Road (Km. 20, 9:28:20, 11:32:40)

Francisco de Ariño (A)

Samaniego

Esperanza de la Trinidad Middle Marathon Street (Half Marathon, 9:31:32, 11:42)

José Laguillo Avenue

Juan Antonio Cavestany

Luis Montoto

Kansas City Avenue (A)

Ephesus Street (Km. 25, 9:42:55, 12:15:20)

ADA street

Avenida Padre José María Javierre (A)

Avenida de Andalucía

Avenida de la Cruz del Campo

Great Plaza (A)

Garden City Avenue

Avenida del Mayor Juan Fernández

Glorieta of the victims of terrorism

Our Lady of Las Mercedes Street

Cardenal Bueno Monreal Street (A)

Manuel Siurot Avenue (Km. 30, 9:57:39, 12:58:00)

Guadaira street

Avenida de la Palmera

Civil Guard Avenue

Avenida de la Borbolla

Don Pelayo Avenue (A)

Isabel la Católica Avenue

Plaza de España

Isabel la Católica Avenue

San Diego roundabout

Avenida de Portugal (A)

Avenida de la Borbolla

Juan de Mata Carriazo (Km. 35, 10:12:05, 13:40:40)

José María Moreno Galván

Luis Montoto

Recaredo

María Auxiliadora

Capuchin Round (A)

Muñoz León

Parliament Street of Andalusia

Resolana

VIBRAGEL

Calatrava

Alameda de Hercules

Trajan

Plaza del Duque de la Victoria

Bell

O’Donnell

Velázquez (Km. 40, 10:26:40, 14:23:20)

Tetuán

New Square

Avenida de la Constitución (A)

Jerez door

San Fernando Street

Plaza Don Juan de Austria

Avenida de El Cid

San Diego roundabout

María Luisa Avenue

Sailor roundabouts

Paseo de las Delicias (Goal: 10:33:04, 14:42:00).

The keys to the tour

The road of Zurich Marathon of Seville It has two peculiarities: it passes twice through the same area in the first fifteen kilometers and goes into the monumental part of the city in its decisive section. For years, for the sake of absorbing its increased volume of runners, both the exit and the goal moved to the same point, the BUENOS AIRES GLORIET OF THE PASEO DE LAS DELICIAS. From there, a wide straight line leads to the runners for four kilometers to the Barqueta bridge to look for the island of La Cartuja, connect with Triana and Los Remedios Before crossing the river again and going to the starting point, next to the Queen’s seamstress, to continue on the Paseo Colón, Arjona and Tournament to the Duchess Cayetana de Alba roundabout. This time it does not turn to the Barqueta bridgebut is followed in a straight line by councilor Jiménez Becerril, looking for the SE-30, Manuel del Valle, the Carmona road and the surroundings of José Laguillo to the half marathon, kilometer 21, located on Esperanza de la Trinidad street. Achieved Ecuador, the layout continues Luis Montoto, Kansas City, the surroundings of the Nervión neighborhood, La Gran Plaza, Cardenal Bueno Monreal and Manuel Siurotwhere is the famous psychological ‘wall’ of 30.









By the monumental area

It still remains, at that point, a lot of marathon. From La Palmera Avenue, it is connected to the environment of the María Luisa Park and the Plaza de Españawhose semiielipse must be surrounded before getting into the historical round, passing through the Basilica of La Macarena and accessing the Alameda de Hercules looking for the heart of the historic center: Campana, O’Donnell, Velázquez and Tetuán As a prelude to the last kilometers through the new square, Avenida de la Constitución, passing by the CathedralSan Fernando Street and María Luisa Avenue, penultimate straight, near the goal arch. The maximum time to finish the test is six hours. The goal closes at 2:30 p.m. And, as is tradition, the last corridor that the crossing will be honored with the delivery of a bouquet of flowers.