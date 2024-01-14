Data are from the survey “Report on the quality of life of European cities 2023”, prepared by the European Commission

Zurich, capital of Switzerland, was elected the capital with the most satisfied inhabitants in Europe, according to the “Report on the quality of life of European cities 2023”, prepared by the European Commission. Here's the complete (PDF – 9 MB).

According to the survey, 97% of Zurich's population considers themselves satisfied with living in the city. The Swiss capital is followed by Copenhagen, in Denmark, and Groningen, in the Netherlands. Both cities have a 96% satisfaction rate.

According to the report, the issue of quality of life includes several factors that people value in addition to aspects “purely material”. The document mentions how aspects “verifiable” items such as income and education, but also cites perceptions about the standard of living, quality of society and the environment around people.

“There are certain amenities that may be especially relevant to the quality of life of specific groups of people, such as families and seniors. Furthermore, the quality of life of minority groups may depend on perceptions of inclusion of the city and its inhabitants”, says the study.

“Recent research has shown that policies that improve a city’s amenities, inclusivity and safety also increase residents’ satisfaction with life in that city.”

The document states that 87% of people in European cities consider themselves satisfied with living in their respective cities. There is a higher percentage of satisfied people in the countries of the European Union, the European Free Trade Association and the United Kingdom.

However, there are fewer satisfied people in cities in Turkey and the Balkan region.

From the ranking of the 10 “least satisfactory” cities, 3 cities in Italy are mentioned, including the capital, Rome.

According to the research, although the capitals offer more job opportunities and amenities, residents perceive them as having a worse quality of public services and less affordable housing opportunities.

Furthermore, the document cites studies that show that, in more developed countries, indices of happiness or well-being are “often” greater in smaller cities than in large cities.

The survey states that 89% of people living in cities with less than 250 thousand inhabitants are satisfied. The rate drops to 86% in cities with populations of 1 to 5 million inhabitants.

Read other highlights from the survey:

Best cities for immigrants from other countries to live:

Cardiff, United Kingdom (95% approval); Lisbon, Portugal (90% approval); Braga, Portugal (89% approval); Groningen, Netherlands (88% approval); Gdańsk, Poland (87% approval); Barcelona, ​​Spain (87% approval); Tyneside, United Kingdom (87% approval); Hamburg, Germany (87% approval); Helsinki, Finland (86% approval); It is Glasgow, United Kingdom (86% approval).

Worst cities for immigrants from other countries to live:

Skopje, Macedonia (33% approval); Sofia, Bulgaria (49% approval); Paris, France (54% approval); Rome, Italy (54% approval); Białystok, Poland (54% approval); Belgrade, Serbia (55% approval); Verona, Italy (57% approval); Ljubljana, Slovenia (57% approval); Podgorica, Montenegro (58% approval); It is Iráklio, Greece (59% approval);

best cities for LGBT people to live:

Zurich, Switzerland (with 96% approval); Reykjavik, Iceland (with 95% approval); Copenhagen, Denmark (with 94% approval); Munich, Germany (93% approval); Groningen, Netherlands (93% approval); Cardiff, United Kingdom (93% approval); Stockholm, Sweden (92% approval); Oslo, Norway (with 92% approval); Oulu, Finland (92% approval); It is Valletta, Malta (91% approval).

worst cities for LGBT people to live: