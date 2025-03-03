Zurich becomes the second largest shareholder of Sabadell in full bbva OPA

The Zurich insurer has continued to expand its participation in the capital of Banco Sabadell in the middle of the BBVA on the Catalan entity, to exceed 3.73%, which makes it its second largest shareholder, according to the information updated on Monday in the stock market supervisor.

The Blackrock Investment Fund continues to be the main shareholder of Sabadell, with 6.37%, but Zurich has climbed positions in the last two weeks, by first exceeding Mexican tycoon David Martínez, with 3.49%, and subsequently to the Fund Dimension, with 3.72%.

In the session on Monday, Banco Sabadell has obtained a revaluation of 1.96%, placing at maximum since 2010.

At the moment in which the OPA launched by the BBVA on Sabadell is waiting for the resolution of the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC), the decision of the Government and the view of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), the purchase of Sabadell actions by Zurich, special relevance.

The emotional factor of the Sabadell OPA

This operation, according to financial sources, is considered an explicit support of Zurich to the solo continuity of Banco Sabadell and a rejection of the BBVA offer that, on the other hand, keeps Allianz as a partner in the insurance business. The Swiss insurance group, which maintains an alliance with Sabadell in the Banseguro business, communicated at the end of last October that its participation in the bank chaired by Josep Oliú exceeded 3% and already in 2025 that shareholding package has increased up to the current 3.73%.