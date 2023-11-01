Matteo Zuppi replaced Pietro Parolin. In the background the struggle for the succession to Pope Francis

Matteo Maria Zuppi (68), Roman, is the powerful head of the CEI (Italian Episcopal Confederation), and has been hyperactive since the beginning of the year, exactly since the disappearance of Pope Benedict XVI, a significant coincidence. His power within the Vatican has grown exponentially since the conservative Pope Ratzinger has been gone. Matteo Maria Zuppi is a Prince of the Church, that is, a Cardinal, as well as archbishop of Bologna. His Latin motto is: “Gaudium domini fortitudo vestra” meaning “The joy of the Lord is your strength”.

Soups he is very close to the Community of Sant’Egidio – founded by former minister Andrea Riccardi – which makes him a post-conciliar “progressive”. Indeed, some say that he is too close, because he is also very close to Monsignor Vincenzo Paglia, a historical figure of Sant’Egidio, known for his progressive battles and who also appears in a bizarre homoerotic fresco found in the cathedral of Terni and in which he is represented semi-naked with the episcopal skullcap. Parolin (68), on the other hand, is a completely different person from Zuppi.

From Vicenza, introverted, meditative, he entered the seminary at the age of 14 and has always carried out his service in the diplomacy of the Holy See. He was apostolic nuncio to Nigeria and Mexico, subsequently to Venezuela, then to Africa and South America, the center of the new evangelization. Difficult lands, in which he behaved with wisdom, flexibility and circumspection due to his diplomatic training. He collaborated with the powerful and controversial Cardinal Tarciso Bertone (a conservative loyal to Pope Ratzinger) who he then replaced in the role of Vatican Secretary of State (also wanted by Francis himself) and that is what politically would be a Prime Minister. He is also considered a conservative, albeit an enlightened one.

For example, on the question of same-sex marriage he commented – at the time – on Irish legalization as “a defeat for humanity”. Several times you have referred to the “hybris” of humanity which is characterized by “a violent arrogance of those who want to equate themselves with God”. It would be his right to deal with foreign policy but for practically a year he hasn’t touched the ball anymore because Pope Francis only trusts Zuppi who is the real Vatican Secretary of State. Parolin was simply replaced while remaining formally in charge of the papal dicastery. And if we had already noticed this substitution since the war in Ukraine, we have now had proof of this with the outbreak of the war between Israel and Palestine.

Parolin has literally disappeared from the radar while Zuppi has taken everything into his own hands and is leading diplomacy across the Tiber in this very difficult double game, or rather triple, because we must also consider the question of Taiwan, ancient Formosa, also known as “nationalist China”. From this perspective, Zuppi is certainly more useful than Parolin because Sant’Egidio has always been very close to China with which it maintains friendly relations. In addition to the issue of Taiwan, there is another that the Catholic Church is very keen on, namely the ordination of new priests who are sponsored by the Chinese State, i.e. by the Communist Party, and which in any case sees the Roman Church having a role consultation for the appointment.

Even if all this is to the detriment of the local Catholic Church – often persecuted – which would like to appoint its bishops directly. Clearly Zuppi cannot be made official Secretary of State because at the same time he is the head of the Italian bishops, those who really command in the Church. So Pope Francis, who is solely responsible for the appointments, because the Vatican is a theocratic state, found this trick. After all, the good Parolin is an astute diplomat and is waiting for his moment. He makes the best of a bad situation. He is joyful and affable, between a polenta and a glass of red wine. He inaugurates suburban churches and distributes good words for everyone. But in the background there is the succession to Pope Francis and the Conclave which could see a “derby” between Parolin for the conservatives and Zuppi for the progressives.

