Zuppi–Ciani: Sant’Egidio enters politics together with Pope Francis

There is something moving in Italian politics. Something hidden and we use this term in a historical moment in which the Net is as pervasive as ever. Something not immediately definable if you don’t have the right radars. And it is also something complex that does not end in a single dimension. This is the full return to politics of the Community of Sant’Egidio. A movement founded in 1968 by Andrea Riccardi who was also minister of international cooperation and integration in the Monti government. Riccardi has a history closely linked to Catholicism. He is the great-grandson of a blessed, Placido Riccardi. Andrea Riccardi founded the community in the wake of the Second Vatican Council and of that movement of renewal of the Church it will take on many of its salient characteristics. Initially it is a “Christianity of the poor” linked to the crumbling Roman suburbs and the “worker priests”.

It is the world of the Roman underclass admirably described in the books and films of Pierpaolo Pasolini. In 1973 the movement moved to what was to become its historical headquarters, in a former Carmelite convent in Trastevere, in the center of Rome. The political prestige grows and in 1992 he manages to sign the peace in the war in Mozambique right in the seat of the community. For this Riccardi and Matteo Zuppi will obtain the honorary citizenship of that troubled African country.

And here we stop because a key name in the story has appeared: Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, current President of the CEI, the Italian Episcopal Community. As we have seen in recent days, Zuppi is playing the role of number 2 of the Catholic Church, having de facto even if not yet legally deprived of Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who as Vatican Secretary of State has the title of this role, at least from a political point of view. And here we have to turn on another focus on another event that seems totally disconnected from what has been told so far and which is not at all. This is the appointment of Paolo Ciani as vice president of the Pd group in the Chamber to replace Pietro De Luca, son of Enzo, governor of Campania. Ciani, who has declared that he has no intention of joining the Democratic Party, is a perfect stranger to citizens but not to those involved in politics.

In fact, the newly elected is the secretary of a small political movement, namely Demos (Solidarity Democracy) which represents the secular arm of Sant’Egidio. Demos presented himself as an ally of the Democratic Party in the political elections last September. Elly Schlein wanted him in this important role which in the Cecellian balance of politics has a precise meaning. It is an opening to left-wing Catholics, also called Catholic-communists, who founded the Democratic Party in the form of the People’s Party together with the left-wing Democrats. And here we have to make another consideration.

Zuppi is also a privileged interlocutor of Giorgia Meloni

Zuppi, who is, as mentioned, an expression of Sant’Egidio, has quickly become a privileged interlocutor also of Giorgia Meloni, who heads the centre-right coalition that governs Italy. It does not escape that Pope Francis’ first act as a “free Pope” after the death of Pope Benedict XVI was to meet her at the beginning of the year. Since then the human relations between the two have become solid to the limits of personal friendship, while first Meloni herself, as she also writes in her autobiography, which like a diamond is “forever”, harbored doubts and perplexities seeing him as a Pope who was too progressive. Zuppi is very behind Meloni because Caritas needs PNRR funds to carry out her activity. Meloni, on the other hand, is far behind Zuppi because thanks to the Vatican she is obtaining consideration in Europe that she could not previously boast. Furthermore, both the Vatican and the Italian government are in the forefront of Ukrainian affairs. In short, at the end of the game, the real winner appears to be Pope Francis and the Vatican who have skilfully woven a bipartisan policy that incorporates the two main Italian parties, the Brothers of Italy and the Democratic Party. It is not for nothing that Pope Francis is a Jesuit and the Catholic Church began to play politics at the time of Emperor Tiberius, 2000 years ago, with all due respect to Meloni and Schlein.

