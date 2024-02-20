Incentivising the birth rate “is a huge problem, already in the present and will be increasingly so in the future” which is why we need to “find timely, non-opportunistic answers”. We need “a plan that really gives trust, guarantees, security and then the pleasure of looking to the future, to the beauty of life, of hope, of transmitting life”. The president of the Italian Episcopal Conference (CEI) Matteo Maria Zuppi said this to Adnkronos speaking this morning in Bologna, where the first meeting of the General States of Natality is underway, a series of conferences promoted by the Foundation, in collaboration with the Bologna Common Good Association.

“In such difficult moments – continues the president of the CEI – in search of so much security”, just like now, when “it seems that there is not enough of it, we must provide all the security: the house, fight precarious employment, provide support . In the countries where this has been done, the trend has been reversed.” Finally, “there is so much to be able to look at life with hope – concludes Zuppi – with passion and to believe that life has meaning when you give it to someone”.