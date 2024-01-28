Zuncheddu free after 32 years in prison as an innocent: “They stole everything from me”

“I felt like a little bird in a cage without the possibility of being able to do anything.” Beniamino Zuncheddu said this during the press conference, organized by the Radical Party, the day after the sentence that acquitted him after 33 years in prison. “I didn't even want to scream because I didn't know what was happening,” he adds. “Even today I didn't understand why they did it, these are mistakes that judges make.” Zuncheddu then says that he has never felt feelings of hatred or anger towards those who accused him: “they are victims, like I was because of injustice”.

He says to Corriere della Sera: “Some time ago I looked for Luigi Pinna. I wanted a confrontation with him. He didn't want to talk to me, that confrontation never happened. I wanted to say just one word to him: “why?”. I mean why me?”.

“I wanted to have a family, build something, be a free citizen like everyone else. Thirty years ago I was young, today I'm old. They stole everything from me. Now I will rest, at least mentally”, says Zuncheddu again. And then: “In prison they always told me: 'if you repent we will give you freedom'. But I didn't accept, because I had nothing to do with it, why should I repent if I didn't do anything”, he concludes.

