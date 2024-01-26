Zuncheddu, the attorney general of Rome asks for acquittal

The attorney general of the Court of Appeal of Rome, as part of the review process, requested acquittal, with the formula of not having committed the crime, for Beniamino Zuncheddu, the former Sardinian farmer who has been in prison for 33 years for accused of being the author of the Sinnai massacre (Cagliari) on 8 January 1991 in which three shepherds died. The sentence is expected this evening. Zuncheddu has been in a state of freedom since November 25th after the Capitoline judges gave the OK to a request presented by his lawyer Mauro Trogu.

